Dynamic Duos: Samsung On Global Design Influences

Yoon: For me, design is a major priority because I know it’s what will set my business apart. I meet with DH and his design team on an ongoing basis. But to ensure that our design continues to evolve on a broader strategic level, Samsung has created a twice-annual reporting system, which is a more formal way for the design teams to present their ideas and concepts.

I go to great lengths to empower our designers. You never know where the next big idea will come from, so I always encourage my colleagues to speak up when they have an idea.

Chang: Designers have a very intimate communication channel with the CEO and have meetings on a regular basis, more than once a week for ongoing key projects. Because of the emphasis Samsung places on design, I like to run new ideas and concepts past the CEOs for feedback.

Yoon: As a company, we’re curious. We’ve opened design centers around the world that enable us to intimately understand the local culture, the people, lifestyles, and industry trends.

Chang: We don’t subscribe to a one-size-fits-all philosophy. Our products may have to meet specific local needs in different markets, so our new ideas come from experiential visits by designers to towns and cities all over the world. We find inspiration in traveling and watching. The iconic ripple effect when you touch the Galaxy S III screen was inspired by a visit to a rooftop infinity pool in Singapore; the Blue Arctic–colored edition of the Galaxy S 4 by the Norwegian fjords.

Collaboration among our global designers is also a big priority for us. For example, our insight into consumers of Southwest Asia led us to propose a washing machine design that allowed for hand washing before the wash cycle, a common practice in the region. Our designers in India and Japan collaborated to create a lightweight portable design with two drums. Its large wheels allowed consumers to easily roll the machine over to power and water outlets to suit their homes.