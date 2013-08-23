Dynamic Duos: 5 Brilliant Business Lessons From Warby Parker’s CEOs

Warby Parker started with a casual conversation among friends. Four Wharton MBA students were hanging out one morning on campus, and one of them, Dave Gilboa, happened to mention how annoyed he was with the high price of eyeglasses. They talked over the problem a bit, wondering if glasses might somehow work as an online business. “I remember going home and just constantly thinking about this idea, having trouble going to sleep that night,” recalls Neil Blumenthal, who, along with Gilboa and the other two friends, founded the transformative web retailer in 2010.

Editor’s Note 12/30/13 Happy (almost) New Year! We’re saying good-bye to 2013 by revisiting some of our favorite stories of the year. Enjoy.

David Gilboa and Neil Blumenthal

We wanted a proper name to connote the fact that this was a fashion brand. We didn’t think Gilboa Blumenthal really rolled off the tongue.

Three years later, Warby Parker is a major success. The online business–which has received $55 million in funding so far–combines innovations like home try-on with high-end design and a smooth user experience. And the company is now expanding to brick-and-mortar stores, an effort that should get a boost now that J. Crew CEO Mickey Drexler has joined Warby Parker’s board. Co-CEOs Blumenthal and Gilboa have made plenty of smart decisions while growing the business. They recently talked to Fast Company about their approach.

The company went through some 2,000 possible names before settling on Warby Parker. The goal was to instantly differentiate the company from other online eyeglasses retailers. “A lot of the sites that were selling glasses online were very literal: thirtyninedollarglasses.com, framesdirect.com, eyebuydirect.com,” says Gilboa. “We wanted a proper name to connote the fact that this was a fashion brand. We didn’t think Gilboa Blumenthal really rolled off the tongue.” One early idea was to simply use an umlaut, but that seemed impractical. Another was the Swedish word lagöm. “There’s no direct translation to English, but it means just kind of just right, not too big, not too small,” says Gilboa. “But we figured people wouldn’t know how to pronounce it.” Finally they came up with Warby Parker, which combined two names they found in Jack Keroac’s diaries. “We tested it with about 1,500 of our friends,” Blumenthal recalls. “We asked them, ‘Warby Parker: Do you have a negative, neutral, or positive reaction to it?’ It was overwhelmingly positive. And a good segment actually said, ‘Oh, yeah, I’ve heard of it, but I can’t remember how.’ The fact that it resonated with people sort of built in credibility.”

Blumenthal and Gilboa knew from the start that they’d sell glasses for much less than high-end eyewear customers have come to expect. But settling on the precise price took some thought. “When we did research, we found out that there was this threshold at $100,” says Blumenthal. “Above $100 there’s a different thought process, and people are more likely to buy under $100. But $99 to us sounds cheap–it sounds discounted. Visually, it’s not that pretty.” Eventually they settled on $95, which, of course, would mean less revenue. But it was worth it. “$95 is deliberate, visually; it’s more appealing,” Blumenthal continues. “You sometimes have to make tradeoffs to do something creatively and beautifully versus always just going for profits. In this case we’re trading $4, but we think that the upside is bigger.”