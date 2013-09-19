Dynamic Duos: Burberry’s Angela Ahrendts And Christopher Bailey On Trust, Soul

Bailey: We have this odd thing where sometimes we have completely separate meetings with the same people, and they’re like, “So have you and Angela just met to discuss this?” We’re like, “No, why?” “Because she kinda said exactly the same thing.” We know each other incredibly well.

Angela and I have known each other for a rather long time. We were in New York together and then when we started this journey together….

Update: Angela Ahrendts is joining Apple as senior vice president of retail and online stores. Christopher Bailey will take over as Burberry CEO. Read more here

.

Ahrendts: We go back to Donna Karan. I was a young president. Here was this young British guy who just started there. He was really cute, and God, he was so talented. All the lights were off in the entire building, and he was sitting there all by himself at 9 or 10 at night, sketching. I went down this dark hall, and this little light was on in this little office. So I just peeked my head in, and that’s how we initially got to know each other. I looked in his eyes, and I trusted him.

Bailey: We had this lunch and we talked about what we would dream of doing if we were leading a company. And probably what, seventy percent of the conversation was about culture, because that was almost more important to us. We knew that if we got the culture right then everything else would fit into place.

Ahrendts: Well cause I think we’re also incredibly conscious that everybody is watching us and they are feeding off of our energy and we are the energy of the company. We know that and we talk a lot about energy…. When we sat down and said, “How have we created this energy? How do we keep 11,000 people so connected, so united? And 90% of it is trust. There is an innate trust that I don’t second-guess anything he does, never have. And on business, he doesn’t second-guess anything I do.

i looked in his eyes, and I trusted him.

Christopher Bailey and Angela Ahrendts

Bailey: We share similar values.