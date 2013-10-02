Dynamic Duos: Flipboard’s Mike McCue and Marcos Weskamp On Spiraling Toward Solutions

WESKAMP: I was scared. I remember coming into the office that first week and realizing that I had no idea what I was doing. What is this? What are we designing for? But I have always understood that that is actually part of design. Design is really clearing a path on the things that you don’t know about.

Most of I’d say 90% of everything that we do never ships. We always joke in the design team that our job is to be wrong 99% of the time.

MCCUE: Do you have your spiral thing? [Laughs]

WESKAMP: I have it somewhere, but you can start.

MCCUE: When you’re designing a product, it’s [a spiral]. It would be awesome if you just could say, “Okay, designer, give me an awesome product now!” But you have to go on a journey. There is no way you can just go from an idea to the ideal product. What happens, and Marcos drew this, is you start from point A and go “Wheeew!” in smaller and smaller circles. Eventually we land close to point B.

WESKAMP: But even then, you’ve learned so much that you will amplify that point-B dot and there’s another spiral. You are still far from your actual target.