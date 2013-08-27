Emoji Major No. 3: A Brief History Of Bradley/Chelsea Manning

Physically wee 19-year-old computer hacking genius joins the army, becomes disillusioned by the reality he finds in his work as an analyst, facilitates the biggest leak of government documents in U.S. history, causes international scandal, suffers what the UN deems torture, writes a compelling 35-page guilty plea, builds a global army of supporters, narrowly escapes a death sentence, and then announces to the world he wishes to become a woman.

Bradley-now-Chelsea Manning’s announcement last week marks the most recent turn in an already thrilling, no-one-would-buy-it-as-fiction narrative, which, plus or minus, looks something like this:





Naturally, the outsize tale called out for tiny talent in the form of emoji, adding absurdity to absurdity. Though the fact that no military or even military-suggestive emoji exist–will someone please leak some?–meant Manning’s story had to play out among the ranks of only small civilian characters. (Plus, perhaps pointing to a conspiracy theory, perhaps just due to limited casting options, note Bradley is played by the same emoji as Jesse in Emoji Major No. 1: Breaking Bad, Chelsea by the Skyler lady.)

My favorite part of this one was depicting the brutally honest diplomatic cables that Manning released, like a smug U.S. calling China a garbage can:





The Manning-based timeline below corresponds with the slide show above. Quotes from him when the male pronoun was correct come from either his guilty plea or his online chats with Adrian Lamo, the “gray hat” (no emoji for that either) hacker who eventually turned him in.

October 2009: Manning is sent to Iraq, where, as an analyst, he has access to classified documents about the war.

“bradass87: hypothetical question: if you had free reign over classified networks for long periods of time … say, 8-9 months … and you saw incredible things, awful things … things that belonged in the public domain, and not on some server stored in a dark room in Washington DC … what would you do?”