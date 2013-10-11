Decade In Design: The Biggest Events Of 2006

Which is more important–being first to market or first to give a TED talk? One touch-screen researcher finds out.

Jeff Han, a researcher at New York University, gave a TED Talk on multitouch screens, and the audience went nuts. Then, to Han’s surprise, everyone else did as well: The video then went viral, turning Han into the face of a tech revolution. Han and other experts offer a minute-by-minute breakdown of the breakthrough talk.

0:55 Han makes it clear up front that multitouch is “not completely new.”

In fact, Bob Boie at Bell Labs built the first multitouch screen in 1984, and Toronto professor Bill Buxton also contributed influential early research. Han, who these days works for Microsoft, never meant to take credit. “I saw a video of a Buxton touch screen when I was seven years old and something stuck,” he says now.

1:08 Han says multitouch is “scalable.”

The iPhone soon proved him right, but “it’s not as if touching for your primary interaction sprang from Steve Jobs‘s brain,” says Brown University professor Andries van Dam. “Apple sure as hell relied on external knowledge.” That involved acquiring Wayne Westerman and John Elias’s technology in 2001.

2:00 Han says “multitouch inherently means multi-user.”

He means that screens can be used by multiple people at once–a revolution generally credited to Mitsubishi Electric Research Labs, which in 2001 developed a tabletop screen called DiamondTouch. But it was controversial: “There were arguments at the time that it was not a true touch display because it used projection,” van Dam says.

2:35 Han changes the size of photos with a pinch of his fingers.

Soon Apple would be embroiled in pinch-to-zoom patent controversies. But even in 2006, the technology was well established: Computer artist Myron Krueger developed the function and showed it off in the 1980s. “Krueger is one of the forgotten heroes,” says NYU professor Ken Perlin.