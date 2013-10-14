Decade In Design: The Biggest Events Of 2007

You probably saw Helvetica at least 20 times today and didn’t notice. It’s okay–that was the idea when two Swiss designers developed the typeface in 1957. Five decades later, Gary Hustwit’s documentary Helvetica chronicled the font’s rise and the backlash against it–and launched a discussion about how typefaces are signs of the times.

THE PAST

A Smooth New Design

In the early ’60s, corporations wanted to ditch the standard of hyper-expressive lettering in their branding–Lucky Strikes Just Taste Better!!!–and were drawn to the smooth, clean Helvetica. Soon everyone from American Airlines to the New York City subway system adopted it. “Designers thought this completely neutral typeface from a completely neutral country would be the perfect thing in which messages can be conveyed without any bias,” says Michael Bierut, a partner at design firm Pentagram.

THE PRESENT

Fonts Are Identity

Before the rise of the PC, typesetting involved metal blocks or clunky machinery. Digitizing enabled the creation of millions of fonts. “People began to understand that typography can cry, laugh, and scream,” says typographist Alan Peckolick. And corporations realized that a typeface could be as recognizable as a corporate logo. Some commissioned them: General Electric hired design firm Wolff Olins to create its unifying typeface, GE Inspira. (That goes for us, too: Fast Company uses the custom FC Zizou Sans.)

THE PAST

A Fount of Fonts

The font explosion hasn’t yet spread online, where designers believed text should be simple and easy to read. But a recent Princeton study found that when fonts are harder to read, the reader retains information better. Change is coming. The typesetting firm Hoefler & Frere-Jones recently developed Exchange ScreenSmart, a serif-y, space-efficient typeface for web use. And this summer, H&FJ unveiled Cloud.typography, a cloud service that pushes thousands of fonts to users’ web browsers.





Not everyone loved the apple game changer. One naysayer explaIns.

“Apple should pull the plug on the iPhone,” wrote John C. Dvorak on Marketwatch.com in 2007, one of many early skeptical assessments. (Computerworld even thought it might be “Apple’s next Newton.”) But six years later, Dvorak is the rare doubter brave enough to admit his folly:

“I was blackballed by Apple for years, after writing a headline that insulted Steve Jobs. I was not going to be shown the phone. So I went on my merry way speculating about something I never saw. It was a mistake. These columns from 2007 are still thrown in my face, and I feel I deserve it. The minute a friend handed over an iPhone and let me check it out, I was flabbergasted. It was obviously the future of phones. Still, I’m currently using the Nexus Galaxy.”