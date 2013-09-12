Is Fab More MoMA Or Spencer’s Gifts?

To play, scroll down and click on a product image, then drag and drop it into the matrix quadrant you think it belongs. If you’re wrong, it won’t stick, so guess again. If you are correct, the product will fall into place. (Bonus: if you click on it once more, you’ll get the skinny on each item).
[Illustrations by Radio | Photo by Rennio Maifredi]