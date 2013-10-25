Decade In Design: The Biggest Events Of 2012

As London’s Olympic Village was built, designers had Athens and Beijing on their minds: both former hosts are saddled with giant, useless buildings. “Our premise was, we’re designing for legacy, and, oh, yes, we happen to be accommodating the Games first,” said Ken Durbin, a technical director with CH2M Hill (one of the three project managers), as construction was finishing up in 2012. A year later, the legacy begins:

1. OLYMPIC

Stadium

Olympics : 80,000 seats for opening and closing ceremonies, but designed to be shrunk afterward.

Now : Future 54,000-seat home of West Ham United Football Club. It’ll open after getting a new roof and more facilities.

2. BASKETBALL ARENA

Olympics : Temporary structure; England isn’t big on basketball.

Now : In storage and for sale for $3.3 million. Initial bids were due in March, but no sale appears to have been made. Barr Construction, its owner, would not comment.

3. ATHLETES’ VILLAGE

Olympics : Nearly 3,000 units were built with empty kitchens, so the space could house more athletes.

Now : Kitchens have been installed, and it’s a new neighborhood known as East Village. Residents moved in this summer.

4. AQUATIC CENTER

Olympics : A 17,500-seat facility; most seating was located in detachable wings.

Now : The wings were removed and replaced with glass walls. It’s now a 2,500-seat facility that’ll open for local use in spring of 2014.





It is an active year for image-sharing services–though for investors and entrepreneurs, it is not an especially clarifying one.

THE GOOD

Instagram sold to Facebook for $1 billion. Pinterest became the fastest-growing site ever. The app Draw Something, in which players guess each other’s doodles, ruled the App Store–then parent company Omgpop sold out to Zynga for $180 million. Snapchat grew from its late-2011 launch toward its $800 million valuation (in 2013), signaling that there were still plenty of new ways to share.