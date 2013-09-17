4 Big Trends Shaping The Future Of Design

Our Innovation by Design competition drew more than 1,200 entries from big firms and tiny studios. The 54 finalists take on audacious challenges–illuminating four key priorities for the next wave of innovation.

Goal #1: Challenge Us We are creatures of habit, which can lead us down ruinous paths–not eating right, not exercising, not stopping to enjoy those around us. Thoughtful design doesn’t just enable our habits; it pushes us to improve behavior, making us more economical, reflective, and responsible.

Automatic, by Automatic Labs

The challenge: Drive smarter

This intelligent hardware-and-app combo acts as a driving assistant, monitoring individual habits at the wheel and offering audio hints on how to cruise with greater fuel efficiency.

Food Thinking, by Gravity

The challenge: Carefully consider our food

What drives the Western world’s obsession with food? This research project, and an event that followed, advocated for unorthodox eating like Dumpster diving. The goal: Make people think twice about what they eat, how often, and why.

#UseMeLeaveMe, by Razorfish

The challenge: Make bike sharing easier

At this year’s South by Southwest festival, digital agency Razorfish launched a free bike-sharing system, in which the GPS-equipped bikes could tweet their availability and location. It was a marketing stunt, but perhaps also the seed of an efficient sharing system.

Decelerator Helmet, by Lorenz Potthast

The challenge: Take a breather

Don the helmet, and you’ll see the world in slow motion (via a screen mounted inside). Design student Lorenz Potthast says it’s intended to provide a philosophic experience: Our fast-paced lives need some deceleration. Goal #2: Destigmatize Affliction Many well-meaning inventions fail–not because they aren’t helpful, but because they aren’t appealing. To improve day-to-day hardships, designers must do what cold, clinical solutions do not: treat those in need

as regular consumers, whose emotions drive decisions.

ReMotion Knee, by D-Rev

Made accessible: Pleasing prosthetics

In designing this knee (pictured with a JaipurKnee limb), D-Rev designers asked impoverished Indian patients about their needs. They expected to hear about utility, but instead, patients wanted stealth. Their hope was for a less-angular prosthetic that wouldn’t protrude under pants or click when they walked.

Lucky Iron Fish, by The Lucky Iron Fish Project

Made accessible: An iron-rich diet

Much of Cambodia suffers from anemia. Cooking with iron helps, but local women aren’t keen to add blocks of metal to their food. Iron shaped like a fish–a good-luck symbol–upped adoption rates.

Firefly Newborn Phototherapy, by Design That Matters

Made accessible: A cure for infant jaundice

Ten percent of infants worldwide require treatment for newborn jaundice, a condition of the skin and eyes. The cure is simple–shine blue light on the baby’s skin–but lamps are rare in South Asia and Africa. Firefly’s light is tailored for overcrowded clinics low on resources.

Making Policy Public, by the Center for Urban Pedagogy

Made accessible: New York’s arcane laws

Street vendor regulations, the juvenile justice system, and voting districts–these systems preserve citizens’ rights, but only if understood properly. This effort translates ordinances into friendly graphics and comics. Goal #3: Rethink the Supply Chain Manufacturing and shipping costs once decided which great ideas became actual products. But in today’s world of 3-D printing and creative packaging, a designer can dream up a product–plus a new way to get it into people’s hands.

WikiCell, by Le Laboratoire

New supply: Edible packaging

Wikicell’s technology wraps your food up in a film you can eat–enabling new types of edible creations, or at least replacing Ziploc baggies. The goal, says inventor David Edwards, is to “get out of the plastic era.” Less waste and more to eat: It sounds like a start.

4-D Printing, by MIT

New supply: Self-assembling products

Imagine opening a box and your new purchase snaps its parts into place by itself–self-assembling like a Transformers bot. This is what a team of MIT scientists have developed, and a wide application could have monumental impact: Consumer products or even medical supplies could be more compact and cost-efficient to ship.

Paper, by FiftyThree

New supply: Digitized art studios

This app transforms an iPad into a series of notebooks, and streamlines the creation process from idea to sketch to product. It’s a big improvement over other sketch-book apps, which don’t mimic the act of drawing as elegantly. The digital one-person studio can now be mobile.

AidPod, by ColaLife

New supply: Tapping corporate supply chains

Coca-Cola’s global distribution network reaches remote communities, where medicine or aid often does not. AidPod piggybacks (with permission) on the company’s supply chain, with anti-diarrhea treatment packets that are designed to tuck into the spaces between packaged soda bottles. GOAL #4: Adapt to users A smart product is built with the human form in mind: Rather than us having to integrate it into our lives, the product instinctively conforms to us. Ergonomic office chairs and the Wii game system are notable successes, but today’s designs showcase even deeper insights into what people need.

No Place Like Home, by Dominic Wilcox

What it knows: We need directions

A phone’s GPS can guide us through a city, but that still involves looking at a screen rather than the street. These GPS-embedded leather oxfords cut out the middleman: Look down and see the shoes’ red lights blinking to direct you turn by turn.

Little Sun, by artist Olafur Eliasson and Wolff Olins

What it knows: Light is a luxury

Little Sun lamps are tailored to the needs of rural, off-the-grid communities, primarily in Africa. The heat-resistant and dust-proof discs absorb five hours of sunlight, then glow all evening long–and can go up to three years without a battery change.

Airblade Tap, by Dyson

What it knows: Public restrooms are ill-conceived

When you wash your hands at home, the towel is likely next to the sink. But in public restrooms, you have to take a trip from the faucet to the dryer–dripping water along the way. The Tap is a sink and dryer in one, delivering a more natural and efficient lavatory experience.

