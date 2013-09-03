A Split-Personality Mirror Made For Sharing The Bathroom

There’s a scene in Grease where the whole gang–T-Birds and the Pink Ladies–are at a drive-in movie theater, and some of the Ladies hit the powder room. There, no one appears to be in the stalls: instead, a throng of high school girls is toggling in front of the mirror, elbowing each other for a spot so they can re-apply their Coca-Cola-bottle-red lipstick.





It’s a few decades too late for Rizzo, but the solution has arrived for the rest of us: the Mirror #180, from Berlin-based design outfit Halb Halb. The mirror has a near Surrealist effect–because it’s sliced down the center and each side is tilted at a slight angle, each half of the glass reflects a slightly different reality. According to Halb Halb’s founders Nicole Losos and Nikolaus Kayser, Mirror #180 was born out of a concept study on minimal space. The most fascinating part, say the designers, is how the mirror’s effect changes depending on the axis on which it hangs. It could provide a perfect bathroom space for two, or through a 90-degree rotation, serve as a parent-and-kid reflector by the front door. Or it could always just help to maximize that impressive painting on the opposite wall, saving not just space, but the cash that might have gone to acquiring more prized art.

Mirror #180 costs $280. Contact the Halb Halb team for purchasing details, here.MR