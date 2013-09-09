What Do Butt-Head And Daria Wear To New York Fashion Week?

What happens when Beavis and Butt-Head shed their AC/DC and Metallica T-shirts for Jeremy Scott couture? Ignoring the Great Cornholio’s grunts of “huh huh, this sucks,” Swagger New York decided to style the dudes to suit New York Fashion Week. To the delight of a generation weaned on MTV, Nickelodeon, and Cartoon Network, they collaborated with Italian illustrator Michele Moricci in creating a fantasy fashion world, where ’90s cartoon characters wear the Autumn/Winter 2013 looks of the designers whose shows they’re attending this week.

Swagger’s Sian-Pierre Regis tells Co.Design, “When coming up with our NYFW coverage, we wanted content that would drop jaws, and the typical street style stories just wouldn’t do the trick. We know our millennial fans love nostalgia, so we drummed up our fave ’90s cartoon characters and connected with Michele to make the magic happen.”





The illustrations depict grungy Daria, who lived her eternally teenage life in combat boots and a green jacket, transformed into a chic gallerina with the help of Prabal Gurung (at least he’s a dedicated downtown type). Thankfully they preserved her famous expression, the bitchy resting face of a generation, adding only a touch of makeup. Born diva Angelica Pickles works it in Diane Von Furstenberg; Captain Planet is swagged out in Hood by Air; and mercurial Sailor Moon is a “trendy magical warrior” in gauzy Rodarte, the anti-Daria of designers.

Regis explains the process of creating cartoon chic: “Over two weeks, we labored over aligning the characters with the right labels. We knew Marc Jacobs has a Simpsons tattoo, so we collectively decided that Lisa should wear Marc, and Michele looked through dozens of runway looks to find the right Autumn and Winter pieces to match.” But as ever with fashion, you’re in or you’re out. “We made a few tweaks to the characters,” Regis adds. “Doug, for example, wasn’t interesting or cool enough to attend Fashion Week.” Poor Doug! We would’ve loved to see a couture revamp of his green sweater vest. His leather-clad bully, Roger, might have had better luck.





In true millennial fashion, the whole collaboration was conducted over e-mail and Skype. “Michele sketched out each one, choosing a specific part of New York’s Fashion Week scene to display in the background–Milk, Industria Studios, and Lincoln Center, for example,” says Regis. “It was an amazingly creative collaboration, and one that we were super passionate about getting right because we, at Swagger, ARE millennials and knew that if anyone could make this hit home with the generation, we could.”