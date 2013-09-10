Apple’s Key To Innovation: Iterations, Not Just Breakthroughs

Apple is poised to announce new iPhones today. And we fully expect the world to express its disappointment.

From shareholders and analysts to fanboys and critics, no one can deny that it’s much more interesting when Apple announces the big things–the disruptions, the firsts–than when they merely improve their current products. It’s undeniable that when Apple comes out with a tectonic innovation that shifts industries, we sit up and take notice.

But the underestimated–and equally important–power behind Apple’s dominance is the foundational behaviors that lead to that game-changing breakthrough. Creating a charismatic brand is not about striving for the breakthrough, the novelty, or the headline. It’s often about the obsession, persistence, and focus to keep things simple, improve the details, and continue making technology a more seamless extension of ourselves.

While everyone wants to see industry disruptions, what a design mindset does for Apple is more about “going deep.”

Case in point: When Lunar’s creative director, Ken Wood, designed the very first Apple PowerBook in 1990 with the head of industrial design at Apple, Robert Brunner (the guy who hired Jony Ive), they fundamentally changed portable computers forever.





Notebooks had been around for 10 years, and Apple had even made portable computers before, but the PowerBook 100 was the first that challenged everything about what a portable computer should be through the lens of design, the lens of the user. The team obsessed over the details because this is what designers do, iterating, evolving, prototyping, refining, and starting over. (Apple has always had design in its DNA, even during phases when Steve Jobs wasn’t there, as in the period when the first PowerBook was designed and today.)

Just like the typewriters that early portable computers emulated, all notebooks had placed the keyboard out at the front edge of the computer footprint. It was the accepted norm, the archetype of what a portable computer was. The mouse was carried as an accessory.