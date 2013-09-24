How Pixar Alums Are Reimagining Storytelling On The iPad

“The premise of Toy Talk as a company is, we want to explore entertainment as conversation. We’re interested in knowing the kind of stories that can be told in conversation.”

That’s Oren Jacob. He’s the CEO of a new startup called Toy Talk, but before that, he wrote the Pixar software behind movies like Toy Story and Finding Nemo. And like everyone from Toy Talk, he’s very passionate about a new, old medium in storytelling: conversation.

“I believe we’ll discover there are emotions we can communicate, arcs of stories, and characters to be realized that can only be told specifically through conversation,” he says. And that’s not a throwaway quote–he says it in a way that you can tell he really means it.





Toy Talk’s first release is a free iPad app for kids called The Winston Show, a game centered around the character of Winston, a yellow alien-like television host with an energetic British accent, and his quiet, orange ball counterpart, Ellington. What you’ll notice immediately about Winston is just how much he likes to talk–in fact, the app features over five hours of original voice acting, and the studio can record more all the time.

Across a variety of minigames, you interact with Winston not by tapping, like most iPad apps, but by talking to him–holding the mic button to answer a multiple-choice quiz question, or saying the which fork you’d like Winston to take you down on a Choose-Your-Own-Adventure story. But where the app really pushes conversational limits is in Fireside Chats, where you and Winston talk about anything and everything he might bring up.

Winston has asked me everything from what’s my second-favorite sport to why I don’t live in an igloo. And when all goes well, a shorter conversation might go something like this:

Winston: What’s your favorite kind of ice cream?

Me: Rocky road.

Winston: Well, it wasn’t hard for you to get to that answer! You didn’t have to take a rocky road to get to that one! Rocky road ice cream is astoundingly good.