Which Vodka Brand Has The Best Bottle?

The packaging of any product is important, but in vodka, it may be most important of all. After all, vodka is clear, and it’s designed to be tasteless. The perfect sample is essentially an invisible product. So the bottle shape, labeling, and every other tiny packaging decision are what ultimately define and differentiate the product. (The same could be said for water, of course, but when is the last time a bottle of water went for $50/750ml?)

Recently, marketing firm Affinnova ran a “design audit” on 12 vodka brands we all know–Absolut, Belvedere, Ciroc, Grey Goose, Ketel One, New Amsterdam, Pinnacle, Skyy (limited-run bottle), Smirnoff, Stolichnaya, Svedka, and Tito’s. And what they learned was fascinating: Absolut may have the best outright brand equity (and the second-highest U.S. sales behind Smirnoff), but its brand is actually bogged down by their packaging, in almost every emotional descriptor you could apply to a bottle of vodka) Meanwhile, upstarts like Svedka and Pinnacle are garnering attention through unconventional designs. And Belvedere–well, they win it all–when consumers see their bottle, the perception of the Belvedere brand improves in almost every way.





Affinnova ran its audit by setting up two grocery aisles. One was nothing but index cards with the brands written on them. The other was an actual shelf of the 12 vodka brands. This setup allowed Affinnova to compare what consumers thought about the brand in general and what consumers thought about the brand after seeing the bottle.

“Svedka and Pinnacle, the packaging was really helping their brands,” explains Affinnova Product Manager Devon Kelly. “Older brands–they weren’t completely overlooked, but they weren’t performing as strongly.”

Just because someone is looking at your pack isn’t necessarily a great thing.

Indeed, Svedka and Pinnacle, each poised in a broad-shouldered, amphora-shaped stance, each popping clear white type off a blue background, sucked the most overall eye time from consumers. Of course, what the consumer thought about when looking at these bottles was a more difficult thing to quantify. “Just because someone is looking at your pack isn’t necessarily a great thing,” cautions Kelly. “It could be your pack has some aspect of it that’s eye-catching but not helping. It might be more of a surprise element that people are trying to digest, or it might be that people really like it.”

Interestingly enough, Absolut was also a top scorer in terms of attention, but in its case, the bottle hurt the brand in almost every way. After actually seeing the bottle, consumers ranked Absolut as less sophisticated, celebratory, sexy, intelligent, fun, and modern than the control group who’d only been presented with Absolut written on an index card.

See how Absolut’s brand baseline (in blue) drops dramatically in several categories when people actually see the bottle rather than simply read the Absolut name?

“Absolut had very strong brand equity. It’s very well established and did well. But on its pack design, it brought down their brand equity,” Kelly explains. “The big names have more to lose with the bottle.”