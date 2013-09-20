The 3 Future Waves In Design, And How To Ride Them

As a product designer and a part of frog for nearly 20 years, I have seen our industry change quite a bit. But what I’ve experienced is nothing compared with the changing landscape I see coming. Our industry will have a choice to make: adapt, or be relegated to decorating the surfaces of the world.

Our challenge begins with our history. Product designers have historically been focused on creating the things we can see, feel, and operate. It’s still that way today. Even the newer field of software UI design is largely derivative of the approach and values created by industrial designers many years ago. While these two disciplines together make up the heart of product design today, it has been the field of computing that has driven so much change recently. Twenty years ago, computing was just coming into its own as a medium to which designers could usefully contribute. Since then, it has become the source of just about every major opportunity for product innovation. Audio devices are essentially small computers. Mobile phones are small computers. Everything from medical devices to sports equipment is being augmented by computing. Today, as the once difficult feats of functionality and usability become table stakes, our focus is shifting toward driving greater systems-wide thinking and more beautiful, humanistic experiences. Computing-driven products are no longer islands. They exist as parts of greater systems and brand experiences. The product design industry has collectively responded to this challenge over the last few years; but as we do, new waves are coming that will drive product design going forward. The first wave: Experience design

Although designers have always sought to visually and conceptually draw a connection across a product line, we were free to approach each product as an individual design and engineering challenge. This kind of thinking had its advantages, as it allowed the designer to focus on the functionality that consumers valued. For example, if you made the toaster look great, operate easily, and cook bread effectively, you could create a satisfying user experience. The path to success was direct and visceral. And to be clear, those experiences aren’t going away. We still want and need simple products like toasters. But that’s not where the exciting new challenges are in design. We are systems designers now. The modern design challenge is to define a great experience for a consumer comprised of a range of touch points, in various cases composed of interactions with several devices, retail experiences, personal contact points, software interfaces, physical mechanisms, data, and software intelligence. The focus of great experiences has shifted from properties like form and color to ideas such as choreography and curation.

What it has meant for design is a massive expansion in what it takes to make a great product. Traditional criteria like form, color, usability, functionality, etc., are still important, but they’re now part of a larger scope of storytelling–not merely how a single product might be defined but how the entire customer experience, often across an growing landscape of touch points and interactions, might unfold for the user. We are systems designers now. The second wave: The Iceberg While the first wave, experience design, expanded the stage for design and essentially, it did not fundamentally alter our vocabulary or our medium. But the second wave promises to do just that, as design’s influence grows to encompass what is unseen below the surface. Already, products and experiences are increasingly defined by attributes that are less tangible and obvious to the user. Just think of what you love about e-mail, SMS, or Facebook. These aren’t great inventions because of their interfaces; the value of these tools is defined through the content we create as users and their ubiquity of service.

Data modeling, algorithm design, voice scripting, and gesture design need to become common design practices. This new world is powered by software logic, algorithms, data models, and other attributes below the surface of what we can see. Moreover, interpretive forms of interaction such as voice and gesture are beginning to drive the quality of a good product experience. This poses a challenge for an industry focused on traditional design skills. We will need to adopt new skills. Data modeling, algorithm design, voice scripting, and gesture design need to become common design practices. These skills will entail new ways to describe and communicate our ideas to companies as the product of our thinking becomes less tangible. The third wave: Organic Products Products will evolve to evolve. A new generation of products is being designed to grow alongside the user, to develop new features, and adjust their behavior to better serve the user. There are hints of this happening, but the full impact of this trend may take more time to build.

We recently worked with Honeywell to create an innovative approach to home automation that demonstrates how powerful this trend will be. The system is designed to interact with the user and adapt home function themes over time. Because it is connected to the cloud, it can also learn from its surrounding community of devices: Once additional devices are installed, they are designed to pool their capabilities, working as a “team” to share capabilities and functions. The design process is more akin to designing the DNA of a body than the construction of the body itself.

