Infographic: Mapping The United States By Its Porn Searches

We like to believe in the United States of America that regionality and socioeconomics don’t separate us, that the American experience is the human experience. The only real difference between us may be an accent here or there and maybe a predilection for regional cuisines.

Well, apparently tastes in pornography are just as much a regional dish as kringles, poi, and Cincinnati chili. Pornhub recently published a rundown of the three most popular (erotic) search terms per state, and FlowingData’s Nathan Yau converted them into a series of stark maps.





You realize that MILFs are popular almost everywhere, except out West, where terms like “teen,” “Asian,” and “compilation” take the top ranks. But the anomalies are probably more interesting than the trends. Montana loves a “wife,” Idaho prefers a “parody,” and Wyoming, ever the cowboy state, has a thing for “smoking.” (Before I lose you–as crude as this whole topic may be, try to tell me that it isn’t a bit adorable that Hawaiians so loyally search for “Hawaii.”)

Are there any grand conclusions to be made from this simple visualization? Quite possibly. As invasive as the Googles and Pornhubs of the world having access to our most private searches may be, it does occasionally give us a wider, more accurate view of ourselves. Can you imagine a Gallup poll on pornogaphic habits? Probably not. And in this sense, the connected world may be the most honest world we’ve ever known.

See more here and here.MW