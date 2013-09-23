Apple’s iGlasses Are Real. Here’s Why You Might Never See Them

Despite mostly rave reviews of the latest iPhone 5S, critics are already grousing that Tim Cook and Jonathan Ive are leaving the truly big ideas on the table. There was no iTV, no iWatch, and no answer to Google’s Glass. “Apple is no longer an innovative company, says the man who helped Steve Jobs design the Mac,” declared a headline on Quartz .

There’s something to this line of criticism but it also ignores much of Apple’s history. The Cupertino company has historically gone through long lulls in between major products announcements, and has rarely been first to market in any new product category–the iPod came out years after the first MP3 player, and the iPhone was initially seen by some prominent critics as laughably overpriced and under-powered compared to more mature platforms.

But more importantly, the idea that Apple is behind Google when it comes to wearable computers may simply be wrong. As I talked to former employees for Fast Company’s oral history on Apple design, I was told repeatedly that Jonathan Ive’s industrial design lab at 1 Infinity Loop is chock full of new products, but that unlike Google, which will happily release unfinished or not-entirely-thought-through products as “beta” releases, the company is too disciplined to let the public see them. Among the many products that Apple has secretly developed over the years: a Google Glass-like headset.

Fast Company has learned that Apple started working on an augmented reality headset at least as early as 2006, but put the idea on ice because it seemed a mere curiosity compared to the iPhone. The possibility of some sort of iGlass device was confirmed by Tony Fadell, the former iPod division head who is now the CEO of Nest Labs, during an interview for the oral history. Fadell called it “the craziest thing” he was involved in during his time at the company, and said the device was, “something like Google Glass.”

“I built a bunch of those prototypes,” said Fadell, who told me that the initial thinking was a face-mounted visor with a built-in screen that would create an immersive entertainment experience–“like you’re sitting in a theater.” The idea was abandoned to focus on the iPod and iPhone. “We had such success with the things we were already doing that we didn’t have time to do anything else,” he said.