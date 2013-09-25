Highlights Of The 8th Annual NY Art Book Fair

This weekend, the three floors and VW dome of MoMA PS1 in Long Island City were converted into a labyrinthine convention of nearly 300 booksellers, artists, graphic designers, gallerists, and zinesters peddling their wares. The eighth annual New York Art Book Fair, presented by Printed Matter, attracted a crowd of thousands. With a grizzly bear mask, a basket hat, and a hybrid bookshelf-backpack in the mix, it was a parade of art stars and exhibitionists–and a welcome reminder that there’s still a lot of creativity and originality in publishing.

Here are some of the highlights from this year’s array of art books:

Peter Sutherland and Maia Ruth Lee





Two woven carpets hung behind Lee and Sutherland’s booth: one that said “SEXT” in large black letters and another that advertised Sutherland’s cell phone number. Gorgeous bookends made of geodes sliced in half displayed Sutherland’s collections of photography booklets, with spines hand-painted to camouflage with the rock’s vivid colors. The most special geode of all was plastered with a hot pink Metallica logo.

The Thing Quarterly





Every year, The Thing Quarterly invites four artists, writers, musicians, or filmmakers to create a useful object that incorporates text, which is then reproduced and shipped out to subscribers. The object of the current quarter is an elegant white clock with gold roman numerals by Tauba Auerbach. Also on display at The Thing’s booth was a limited-edition switchblade engraved with BRAD RENFRO FOREVER in rainbow letters, designed by James Franco in homage to his late actor friend. Past Things include glasses by Jonathan Lethem; a shower curtain by Dave Eggers; and a vinyl window shade by Miranda July.

Knust and Extrapool