Dynamic Duos: Acumen Fund’s Jacqueline Novogratz And Ideo.org’s Jocelyn Wyatt On Poverty Solutions

Novogratz: The privilege for me has been to see Jocelyn going from being a fellow at Acumen to creating an organization and becoming a leading voice around design for low-income people that connects to the young people doing this all around the world.

Wyatt: The Acumen fellowship program is really centered around building leadership skills, learning how to act with integrity and thoughtfulness and how to represent ourselves in the world, which I tried and continue to try to model from Jacqueline.

Check out all of our dynamic duos here and here.

The women first met in India in 2005: Wyatt was in business school doing an internship in Hyderabad at VisionSpring, which provides vision care for the poor. Novogratz was thinking of investing in the organization, visiting India with Tim Brown, the CEO of Palo Alto-based innovation and design consultancy Ideo, always a champion of applying design to solving poverty-related problems.

“I had taken many, many donors or prospective donors through the field,” Wyatt says. “Typically we would drive three or four hours out into the country to visit an eye-screening camp. The donors would stand on the sidelines and take their pictures and ask me a million questions and then get back in the vehicle and drive back to the city.”

Both Ideo.org and Acumen have a philosophy of start and let the work teach you.

But it was a different story when Novogratz showed up. “When we got out of the car, Jacqueline immediately went and sat on the ground and approached the women and held their hands,” Wyatt recalls. “She asked them a number of different questions to really be able to understand what the situation was in terms of health and vision and livelihood in their village. On the way home we spent time talking about how might we improve the services that VisionSpring was delivering to really be able to have greater impact on people’s lives.”

COLLABORATE, THEN COLLABORATE AGAIN