Dynamic Duos: Jimmy Iovine And Robert Brunner On Beats And Listening

Music producer, entrepreneur, former American Idol mentor, and Beats Electronics CEO Iovine founded the Santa Monica-based audio company with Dr. Dre in 2006. Their mission was to “introduce premium audio to a generation that had never experienced the emotion of music as intended by the artists because of substandard ear buds and PCs.” As Iovine has said, “It was frustrating that young people, through no fault of their own, were listening to terrible $2 ear buds. You can’t get good sound out of those. We lost a whole generation to bad audio.”

To design the equipment and packaging for their high-performance, high-end headphones, the founders sought direction from Brunner. He’s the superstar designer who brought the world the Kindle and, when he led the industrial design department at Apple (where he wooed a guy named Ive to join), the original PowerBook. He’s generally known as a wizard at creating the kind of signature products that help to define a company.

“Great design is more than an object: It is an idea. An idea that permeates everything,” he wrote in Fast Company. “Think iPod or Harley. These are ideas that coalesce into objects and connect deep into people’s souls. This is where great stuff is born.”



IT’S ALL ABOUT LISTENING

Iovine and Brunner knew that to capture the attention of a generation that’s committed to music–but not really hearing it–they had to really overturn the current product model. Essentially, they had to invent the anti-ear bud.

“I couldn’t make a headphone look like a piece of medical equipment or a toy, as most headphones do,” Iovine has said. The Beats Studio line of headphones debuted in 2008 and swiftly became an iconic brand–Brunner’s design savvy boosted by high-profile celebrity endorsements the likes of Dre’s artist friends and Lady Gaga.