A Year of Achievement

Last year, it was only a prototype—now more than 150 of the chairs designed for the developing world are on the streets in Haiti and India. Research continues on a developed-world model, sales of which will help subsidize production of the less-expensive version.

“Prior to last october, MAMA reached fewer than 5,000 women. Now, well over 300,000 women receive the messages. We’re on track to reach millions in the next few years.” —Kirsten Gagnaire, global director

Designer Travis Kochel says that, after collecting six awards for Chartwell including from Fast Company, “we’ve reached a different market that’s outside the type-design world.”

2012 winner: Pain Squad, a gaming app enabling sick kids to describe their pain, by Cundari.





The company is developing a new version to add pain-management techniques. “Tools like apps and mobile technology can only help” empower patients, says Cory Eisentraut, group creative director at Cundari.

2012 winner: Prineville Data Center, Facebook’s eco-friendly Oregon facility, in collaboration with architectural firm Sheehan Partners.





Facebook has continued to bring more of the facility online, including a “cold storage” unit for photos that no longer receive much traffic. Meanwhile, Sheehan Partners completed a new facility for data company Equinix, which, “for a data center, looks very cool,” says principal Neil Sheehan.

2012 winner: BioLite CampStove, which burns twigs to cook food and produce electricity.





We’ve doubled sales from last year, have commercial trials in India and Africa,

and we’re completing distribution in Europe. The only continent left to conquer is South America, but we’ll get to that.”

—Alec Drummond, Cofounder, BioLite

2012 winner: Embrace Infant Warmer, a $200 warmer for premature or low-weight babies.