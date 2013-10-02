The Winners Of Our 2013 Innovation By Design Awards

Winning isn’t everything, but it’s certainly a perk. Today, Fast Company threw its first-ever Innovation By Design Conference, held in downtown New York. It culminated this evening at the Innovation By Design Awards celebration, where the nine winners were revealed.

Over the past several months, 1,200 entrants submitted their products, concepts, and apps. We narrowed the list down to a mere 54 finalists, and with the help of our esteemed panel of judges, we crowned the winners–forming a particularly diverse group that includes students and startups, old media and new technologies, all connected through the common thread of innovative design.

Here are the nine winners of the 2013 Innovation By Design Awards.





Uber

Uber

Hailing a cab never felt very special, but Uber makes it seem like magic. From the service’s seamless front end, allowing you to flag a driver with a tap, to its groundbreaking approach to exactly who can be a hired driver, Uber is redefining the way we get around cities. Competition was admittedly fierce between Uber and Tesla, causing a stir between the judges. But eventually Uber took the cote. “Tesla is disruptive, but within conventions,” argued Wolff Olins CEO Karl Heiselman. “Uber is hacking the system.”





SparkTruck

SparkTruck Team

Jason Chua, Duygu Erucman, Prat Ganapathy, Kathayoon Khalil, Eugene Korsunskiy, Diane Lee, Aaron Peck, Rachel Star

We’ve all heard of bookmobiles, right? Well, SparkTruck is the bookmobile for the maker era–bringing rapid prototyping to students around the country. Funded by Kickstarters and staffed by students from Stanford, it has already covered 13,000 miles with its creative cause. As our judges discussed, the core idea may not be all that novel. But when applied to underprivileged school districts desperate for funding, SparkTruck becomes a timely, practical intervention to spread education, opportunity, and the next era of jobs to a generation.





AidPod

pi global

Coca-Cola’s global distribution network reaches remote communities, where medicine or aid often does not. AidPod piggybacks (with permission) on the company’s supply chain, with anti-diarrhea treatment packets that are designed to tuck into the spaces between packaged soda bottles. As Femme Den founder Erica Eden puts it: “There’s something about the AidPod that’s quite respectable. It’s really believable. It makes sense.”





Klong Toey Community Lantern

TYIN tegnestue Architects

A nook of concrete did very little for residents of one packed Bangkok neighborhood. But following a year of interviews and meetings, architects spent just three weeks transforming the area into a wood-laden multipurpose community space, with a football/basketball court, climbing walls, seating, and room to hold public meetings. “To come up with a design that’s beautiful, of the community, and hits the right buttons–in a lot of the world that’s difficult to come by,” says Janette Sadik-Khan, commissioner of NYCDOT.