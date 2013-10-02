Emoji Major No. 8: An Emoji Upgrade For Katy Perry

The emoji video for Kitty Purry ‘s song “Roar” (see it and lyrics below), which spent most of September in the #1 Billboard spot, came out just before Emoji Major No. 1 but long after I had already become an emoji-obsessive. News of it excited me: Finally, some A-list recognition for the E-medium! But the video itself left me disheartened and puzzled. How did they manage to make emoji so…boring?

And I can’t forgive them for other crimes against emoji: Altering the existing set and making their own is just not creative and just not cool. The whole fun of using such a strange and finite set of symbols to communicate comes from the limitations! Team KP, for example, took the liberty of introducing a completely nonexistent butterfly–to which my answer, working with actual emoji, is “caterpillar soon”:







Now I’m floating like a butterfly/

Stinging like a bee I earned my stripes/

I went from zero, to my own hero

In fact, animals–in which emoji excel–seem to be an issue here. They also made a lion of a mouse. I say let it remain a mouse, especially when trying to communicate that you’re louder than it. Rather that accepting emoji challenges, they even resort to writing out lines in words, like “I guess I forgot I had a choice.” Talk about mousiness. Come on, guys, try! Roar!

It’s like they’re just using Google Translate for a large block of text. Too literal and obvious and you lose not only the art form, but the basic message. For example, in the first–and only–verse of the song, for “used to bite my tongue,” the emoji sequence in the video is peace sign (for two/too) and a grinning face (for bite?), and then the tongue. The storytelling result looks more like a stoned hippy emoji advocating dropping acid than a stifled young woman who hasn’t yet learned to speak her mind.





So this week I bring you my Roar redux–see the complete slide show above. It’s all in emoji and only those provided in the set. It was a fun and easy emojification project, especially because the song has so little substance. There’s that one verse, then a chorus that repeats and repeats. I think they knew what a visual jo-o-ooo-oo-ooooke it is; they skipped it in emoji in the video.

Maybe A-list emoji are still in their larval stage, and I should be more forgiving. We can only hope for caterpillar soon.