Dynamic Duos: Marriott’s Arne Sorenson and Hotelier Ian Schrager On Marrying Business Cultures

Sorenson: Because we come from different places culturally, that will always create sparks now and then in the relationship. But we have really deep respect for Ian and what he brings in this space that we don’t have.

Schrager: They come from a very buttoned-up culture, and I come from a very freewheeling culture. I can’t be as loosey-goosey in the process as I might normally be.

Like a big Hollywood studio courting an edgy director with the goal of making a blockbuster series with independent flair, Marriott recruited Schrager in 2007. But the company’s ambitious plan to swiftly open 100 Edition properties around the world was quickly derailed by the financial crisis.

The partnership was soon back on track, and last month marked the splashy opening of the London Edition, part of Marriott’s $800 million investment–essentially in the Schrager sensibility–that includes upcoming hotels in Miami and New York’s MetLife Clock Tower.



OPPOSITES, ATTRACT

Enter the brand-new London Edition, formerly the Edwardian-era Berners Hotel, and you get a sense that the Schrager-Marriott marriage is one of opposites–and it works. A contemporary glass portal leads from the street into a show-stopping lobby with the original, elaborately carved 26-foot ceilings and a gigantic custom-made reflective egg-shaped Ingo Maurer light fixture suspended overhead. The welcome desk and elevators are tucked discreetly in the back to leave space for a lounge, bar, and adjoining restaurant, which is decorated like an homage to an English country manor, with a hodgepodge of framed art. A pair of chandeliers modeled after light fixtures at Grand Central Terminal glitter above. Downstairs a members-only dance club is tricked out with LED-powered can lights, a knowing nod to Schrager’s past as the co-founder of Studio 54.

Over coffee at a booth in the hotel’s bustling restaurant, Schrager and Sorenson talk about their unlikely alliance. Schrager, in jeans, T-shirt, and sweater, orders an “American.” Suit-and-tie Sorenson goes with a cappuccino.