Dynamic Duos: SBE’s Sam Nazarian And Designer Philippe Starck On Courage

Nazarian: I think it’s magical that you can work with somebody you grew up admiring. We’ve created a friendship, a partnership, and more importantly, something like a little brother/big brother type of relationship that’s really evolved through time.

Starck: It’s imperative to fall in love with the person with whom you’re going to make a baby if you want a baby in good health. That’s what happened with Sam. If as a final goal we are to bring love and humor to a project, then you must from the beginning have love and humor. That’s what will guarantee the strength of the project and the final emotion.

In 2005, Nazarian and Starck entered a groundbreaking 15-year contract to partner in developing properties in North America, including Katsuya by Starck restaurants and a growing stable of SLS hotels (with a flagship remodeling of the historic Sahara in Las Vegas, set to open next year).

“We like to think that a hotel company doesn’t have to just be a hotel company,” Nazarian says. “A consumer gets exposed to you, say, through a nightclub or a restaurant. Then they mature and become a business traveler, and ultimately they travel to other markets where you have properties, and then one day they turn around and want to buy a residential unit. We’ve tried to create a portfolio of brands that can bring a customer in at a younger age and evolve with them. To do that you’re going to need a design partner who looks at the world the same way and sees the white spaces in these markets. The only way to execute in today’s market is by being courageous in design. And no one is more courageous than Philippe Starck.”

Nazarian, 38, says that visits to boutique hotels such as the Hudson in New York and the Delano in Miami, both of which Starck designed with former partner Ian Schrager, inspired him to go into the hospitality business. “I remember ‘aha’ moments where I said, That’s what I want to do with the rest of my life. Two of those experiences happened in hotels he’d designed.”