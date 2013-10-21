Dynamic Duos: Kering’s François-Henri Pinault And Balenciaga’s Alexander Wang On Housekeeping

Pinault: “I have a direct relationship with all the designers,” the CEO has said. “It’s very important that it’s not hierarchical between them and me. I want to make sure they can express themselves to me about anything they want in a completely informal manner.”

Wang: “What I wanted to achieve with that first collection,” the designer told Vogue, “was the sense that it was a prologue, that there was a ‘dot-dot-dot’ after it; that it had a sense of mystery as to what will come next.”

In 2005, Alexander Wang dropped out of New York’s Parsons The New School for Design to launch a collection of androgynous cashmere sweaters–and was quickly embraced for his ability to make slouchy, sexy street-inspired clothes people around the world want to wear.

The young American designer was busy running his eponymous label in New York last year when Pinault made the surprising overture of tapping him to lead the 95-year-old fabled Paris fashion house Balenciaga (following an acclaimed 15-year run by French designer Nicolas Ghesquière). Kering, formerly PPR, had bought the brand in 2001.

INFORMALITY IS IN STYLE

As the appointment of the then 28-year-old (non-French speaker) to the hallowed house rocked the fashion world, Pinault released a statement saying: “Balenciaga is an extraordinary fashion house with inexhaustible potential and it is endowed with a priceless heritage. Alexander Wang will use his creativity and his own research to reinterpret and immortalize the distinctive, modern, and extremely innovative style imposed by Cristóbal Balenciaga.”