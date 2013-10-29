Dynamic Duos: Twitter’s Dick Costolo And Doug Bowman On Humanist Design

If a movie were made of Twitter CEO Dick Costolo’s life, it’s likely the onetime stand-up comedian would opt to play himself. His former cohort at Chicago’s Second City, Steve Carell, would be a slam dunk for Twitter’s head creative, Doug Bowman. The wry wit with a hesitant smile is the visionary tasked with taking the design of the microblogging platform into its next phase–a very public phase.

As his boss freely acknowledges, Bowman is one of the firm’s most important employees. “Doug’s sense of Twitter’s look and feel is intuitive and clever,” Costolo tells Co.Design. “I count on Doug to keep the user’s perspective front and center.”

CHARACTER COUNTS

And Bowman is committed to fully fleshing out these characters, well beyond 140: “We’ve got to remember our users are human beings,” he’s said. “They have emotions, insecurities, passions, and desires.” The humanist designer is obsessed with delivering a positive experience to the people. “The power of delight is underutilized in our profession today–we are not delighting our users enough.”

The bringer of joy to those who tweet began his career helping shape Wired’s early digital interface and identity in the mid 1990s before becoming a highly in-demand freelance designer, hired by everyone from Capgemini to Cathay Pacific to produce sites and applications.

Google managed to convince Bowman to stay on full time after one of those consulting gigs. As the first “visual designer” at the then seven-year-old company, he spearheaded a cross-departmental examination that redefined the visual brand experience for the search giant. His disillusionment at its data-driven approach to design was evident (and widely noted) when Bowman announced a move from Google to a scrappier firm–Twitter.