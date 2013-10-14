What A Portable Speaker Can Teach Us About Designing Heirlooms

Apple products are beautiful. But humans weren’t born to genuflect in front of obsidian obelisks, to spend all day slamming their fleshy fingers against unrelenting surfaces, ever-afraid to scratch or drop their tool of choice.

In this sense, the Ultimate Ears Boom ($200) isn’t just a neat portable Bluetooth speaker that you can buy instead of a Jambox. It’s what designers at Nonobject call “the musical instrument of the 21st century,” a fascinating case study of where we can take electronics when we remember what humans value beyond a spec sheet.





“Consumer electronics have a short lifecycle. You buy something at the store–a camera or speakers–you exit the store, and immediately it’s devalued because you know something else is coming around,” explains founder Branko Lukic (who in a previous life has done stints at both Frog and Ideo). “But musical instruments are magical. You don’t buy a musical instrument expecting it to go obsolete. If you have a guitar on the floor, it enhances the room.”

“The key question to me was: Could that emotional relevance and musical relevance be achieved in a portable speaker? Could I design something that would positively portray youth, and the wear and tear of life without being tossed?”

In building the Boom, moving beyond conventional materials was step one. Instead of metal, plastic, and glass, the Boom shell is crafted from rubber and fabric–two durable substances that feel fantastic against human skin. They also, almost subconsciously, imply a level or durability to the product when you hold it–a durability that’s never actually advertised in Boom’s marketing or aesthetics.





“I don’t necessarily say that you can throw this object, and it can fall on the ground and it won’t break. And it doesn’t look like an REI shoe for climbing Everest,” Lukic says. “At the end of the day, the product is incredibly robust, but I left that for you to discover.”

Unadvertised integrity is an anachronistic approach to modern-day electronics.

For instance, you can rinse the Boom if you spill BBQ sauce on it, or (potentially) even resuscitate it after falling into white water rapids. This mentality–that something is just built well, with unadvertised integrity–is almost an anachronistic approach in modern-day electronics. But we’d never think twice about essential durability were we buying a solid oak table, or maybe one of Lukic’s other favorite metaphors, a fine leather jacket. And that durability creates a new level of temporal value to the consumer (beyond the mere fact that you won’t have to replace it).