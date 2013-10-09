9 Rules For Running A Productive Design Critique

Four people crowd around a 27-inch monitor, peering at a design mockup.

First developer: “Are you nuts? We can’t build all that for the next release.” Second developer: “Have some vision, man! This is for next year. Uh… right?” Product manager: “We should use those thin little icons, like on my iPad. Here, look at my iPad. See? Great icons, right?” Designer: (Shakes with rage and/or sobs.)



Design critiques–the process whereby a team gets together and reviews a design or a product prototype–can be painful. When people aren’t on the same page about goals and context, critiques can take a long time, they can lead to inefficient or unclear outcomes, and, let’s be honest, they can hurt feelings. But they don’t have to be that way. Here are my favorite rules to make them efficient, focused, and worthwhile.

1. Identify the design owner

The owner is usually the designer working on the project. After the meeting is over, they will be the one on the hook to solve any problems that get identified. Write their name on the board. Remind everyone “so-and-so is the designer. Not you. Our job today is to help her.” 2. Designate a facilitator Don’t expect the meeting to run itself. Pick somebody whose job is to follow these 9 rules and move things along quickly and efficiently. It might be the designer, but it doesn’t have to be. Ideally, it should be someone a little bossy. Write their name on the board, too. 3. Restate the project goals The design owner should–very briefly!–remind everyone of the goals of this project. This should be something like one to five bullet points, and hopefully at least one of the goals is measurable (for example: increase task success by 50%). Referring to the project goals will help the team make informed judgments, not just gut reactions. And yes, write these goals on the board. 4. Ask for what you want Do you want feedback on the high-level user flow, or on nitty-gritty visual polish? Be specific and you’ll keep the critique focused and useful. Also–you guessed it–you should write the meeting goals on the board as well. It might sound kind of silly, but writing all this stuff on the board really helps people craft the right kind of feedback. They’ll appreciate the constraints.

5. Steer clear of sales pitches Starting your meeting with a long explanation of every screen from the designer is a bad idea for two reasons. First, it’s a poor use of time – designers, myself included, can get long-winded when talking about their work.

Second, it robs everyone in the room of their fresh eyes. Some of the most useful feedback a designer can get is “I don’t understand this” or “I didn’t see that.” If you explain and point out how everything works upfront, you’ve just given everyone a monster spoiler, and you’re much less likely to spot comprehension problems. 6. Write it before you say it After you’ve identified the owner and written down their goals, it’s a good idea to spend a short time (say, five to ten minutes) with everyone silently reviewing the design work and taking down notes. This silent work time lets everyone think about the design a bit more deeply, and experience it by themselves–which happens to be the way you experience design in the real world. The added benefit is short-circuiting groupthink. When everyone has to commit their opinions to paper before they share they become a lot less likely to all pile on to the same opinion. 7. Go negative AND positive

