The Best CEO-Designer Duos, Part I Of II

Every year, Co.Design identifies some of the best and brightest talents working in the design field. This year, we took a slightly different approach, highlighting not just individuals but the unique CEO-designer partnerships that are shaping today’s most innovative companies.
Fast Company‘s intimate interviews with the duos reveal the idiosyncrasies of their working relationships. From Starbucks heads’ confessions of brotherly love to J. Crew’s reliance on a healthy amount of creative tension, their words offer insights for those who understand that good design is simply good business.CD