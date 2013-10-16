From Huge, 3 Rules For Making Obamacare Exchange Sites Suck Less

Earlier this month, new federal and state-run health care exchange websites were overwhelmed with unexpectedly high traffic as millions of Americans got their first glimpse of Obamacare online. Indications of how many people actually tried but failed to enroll are mixed. But reaction to the user experience has been consistent: It sucked. Most users faced slow load times and confusing error messaging, and only a small number registered successfully.

Fortunately, most of these issues will be fixed shortly as traffic slows and back-end issues are resolved. What will become increasingly important in the coming weeks and months is how effective these sites are at educating and encouraging consumers to sign up by the March 31, 2014, deadline.

We’re in the midst of an exciting design opportunity. Consumers can buy almost anything online, so why not insurance? It’s not an easy problem and will require a massive shift in the way we think about health insurance. So what’s the key to a successful shift? Creating seamless and accessible user experiences that work for a diverse population.

I took a look at a number of state-run exchange sites to see how their user experiences align with some of the best practices that guide the UX team at Huge.

Unlike in most e-commerce experiences, users aren’t quite sure what they’re looking for or need when shopping for health care online. Exchange sites can reduce information overload by minimizing content on the homepage and providing clear calls-to-action (CTAs) to guide users to the most relevant content.