Nike’s Updated FuelBand: Better Algorithm, Worse UX

Out of the box, Nike’s announcement yesterday about the new Nike+ FuelBand SE ($149 and available in November) suggests that the sporting giant has listened to and applied a year’s worth of user feedback to its algorithm for a heightened user convenience. But in practice, it reads like a one step forward, two steps back move for wearable technology.

When Nike announced the original FuelBand early in 2012, the company sought to create a universal currency (NikeFuel) to track movement. A simple accelerometer embedded into the wristband gets compounded with algorithms that identify the type of activity the user is engaged in. Your FuelBand knows when you’re playing basketball and when you’re taking the stairs, and puts a running total of your accumulated points smack dab on your wrist every day. The tallies are designed to motivate more movement.





The updated ecosystem announced this week includes the Nike+ FuelBand iOS app, some superficial updates (new colors, a quick double tap will prompt the band to show the time), as well as software upgrades (read about them here). It’s all still geared toward getting people up and out of their seats.

But perhaps the most standout new feature in the FuelBand SE canon is how it shifts the responsibility on users to record certain activities that it measured with less than perfect accuracy before. Take yoga, for example: Once an Ashtanga class is over, you’re now able to dial into the app and pinpoint exactly how much you exerted yourself during class, on a scale of low to medium to high intensity. From there, your FuelBand will add points.

The key here is that the FuelBand SE lets you fine-tune the intensity of the class, instead of the device calculating points for you. Given Nike’s industry-leading position in the wearable tech space, this self-reporting requirement reads like a major departure from the original design intention of a carefully streamlined user experience.





“Wrist sensors are fantastic for about 23 hours and 15 minutes of the day,” says Ricky Engelberg, Nike’s senior director of innovation for digital sport. But that other 45 minutes? “That’s where wrist sensors have run into limitations.”

That curb has altered the course of the FuelBand. The old rhetoric clung tightly to the idea that your Fuel was a single, all-encompassing number. One digit, one target, every day. A year later, it’s more complicated. Nike innovators and scientists spent thousands of hours this year attempting to perfect the day-to-day accuracy of Fuel. They axed actions from everyday tasks–Engelberg mentions chopping carrots for dinner, folding laundry, sweeping the floor–and found that running was under reporting Fuel counts. That’s all automated. But as soon as a few key forms of exercise enter the scene–yoga, cycling, and some training–Nike asks users to tie up loose ends by clocking in the workout’s intensity. Those sessions have to last at least one minute, and the user has up to six hours to adjust their report. Runners might be fine, given the improved algorithm. But for cyclists, or spin instructors, this singular action has the potential to render the FuelBand useless, because the beauty of the product is that it tells you how your performance is quantified.