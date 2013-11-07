Colorful, Silken Scarves Are Wearable Abstract Art

“Each season is a new story,” Lyon, France-based designer Marie Colin-Mad tells Co.Design of Milleneufcentquatrevingtquatre ‘s new collection of silk square scarves, printed with intricately rendered abstract paintings. The name of the label may look like jibberish–or at least excessive–to non-French speakers, but it simply means “1984,” the birth year of the two designers, Colin-Mad and partner Amélie Charroin.

It’s also the year that Eric Rohmer’s “Les Nuits De La Pleine Lune” was released, the film for which the designers named their artful new collection. Some of the scarf designs channel Piet Mondrian with geometric patterns. Other silken images are dreamy and surreal: prints of floating exit signs, matches, crumpled plastic bags, and a psychedelic lightning storm.





Part of what makes these pieces so unique is that they don’t feature repeating patterns or motifs, like many textiles, but instead, each is printed with one large, single image, which folds into an abstract jumble of colors when worn.

“We paint and draw and photomontage by hand,” says Colin-Mad. Then the designers silkscreen their bold, original images onto 51-inch silk squares. Often modeled like modernist capes, they could just as easily be hung on a wall as colorful tapestries.





The collection is available in concept stores and high-end boutiques in Paris, Tokyo, Berlin, New York, Madrid, and Copenhagen, with prices starting at about $250.CD