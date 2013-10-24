A Watch To Sync You With A Long Distance Love

On this site, we cover design and we won’t pretend to proffer love advice. But before we get back to ergonomics and graphics and the like, here’s an instance where design and romance dovetail: the Long Distance Watch, a timepiece that simplifies the challenges of living in different time zones.

Designed by the Hong Kong-based studio Kitmen Keung, the Long Distance Watch displays two clocks in one face: one for the wearer’s time, the other for the locale of your boyfriend, or the city where your kid attends college, or the country where your globe-trotting sister happens to be traveling.





The wristwatch was, “inspired by human’s perceptions about contrast and distance,” Kitmen Keung says. “A distance relationship can gradually become a blur in someone’s mind.” It’s all too easy, in other words, to miss a Skype date when you’re juggling work, errands, and the math between time zones. The watch also serves as a reminder of the strange dissonance that accompanies geographically-challenged relationships. You might be waking up over coffee as your loved one heads to happy hour.





The watch expands on a clock designed by Keung in 2009 that tracks dual time zones using multiple hands on the same face. This go round, Keung prevents potential confusion by using two separate clocks and by creating a visual hierarchy where one clock is in black, and the other is in gray. The piece also exudes Keung’s signature elegance (seen in this sleek geometric chair from two years back) so that at least carrying your heart on your sleeve isn’t a tacky affair.

The Long Distance Watch costs $480, and can be found here.MR