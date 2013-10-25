Co.Design Is Looking For An Information Design Editor

The information design editor generates ideas for infographics, designs infographics, commissions infographics (both static and interactive) from illustrators, and curates the best infographics from around the web. You need impeccable taste and sharp news judgment, must know your way around a data set, and should be as comfortable visualizing how the price of the iPad has changed over time as you are creating a taxonomy of the world’s worst beer. This is a contract position with competitive pay. To apply, send your resume and a cover letter that includes at least one idea for an infographic to Co.Design Editor Suzanne LaBarre: slabarre at fastcompany dot com.SL