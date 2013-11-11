The Clever Hack That Let A Toymaker Bring Robot Cars To Market 20 Years Early

What is “cool?” If you’re a kid, cool is robot cars with lasers and machine guns, blasting around a track at 250 miles per hour. If you’re an adult, cool might be sitting back and reading a book or watching a movie as your Google self-driving car drives itself down the highway. In both cases, it’s the car that’s cool, not the dumb old road underneath.

But sometimes “cool” can be deceiving. In the case of Anki Drive–the iPhone-controlled, deathmatching cars Apple first revealed on-stage at the Worldwide Developers Conference back in June–the track itself is just as cool as the cars. In fact, that big plastic track that ships with Anki’s robot racing set is a brilliant hack that has brought the technology behind driverless cars to a mainstream consumer audience decades before its time.

If you’ve never heard of Anki Drive, chances are that it’s the kind of toy you would have gnawed off your own arm to have as a kid. After buying the Anki Drive starter kit, you unroll a Tron-like plastic track on the floor, load up the official Anki Drive app, pair the two enclosed Anki sportsters to your iPhone via Bluetooth, and give them a gentle push to start racing down the track.

But while Anki’s cars will happily drive themselves on a high-speed excursion around the track until they run out of battery, things get really cool once you take over control of a car with your iPhone and begin racing against a friend. Use your iPhone’s accelerometer to smash into another car, knocking it off the track, or use your onboard weapons to shoot the other car down with lasers and tractor beams. It’s awesome fun–a physical mash-up between Hot Wheels and Mario Kart–but what’s really cool is how it all works.

“There are three major types of problems engineers have to solve to make self-driving cars a reality,” says Anki cofounder Boris Sofman. “Positioning, reasoning, and execution.”





In other words, for a car to drive itself, first it needs to gather data about where it is in the real world: in human terms, it needs to be able to “see” where it is. Next, a car needs to be able to take this data and crunch it into a mental model of everything it can see and where everything is in relation to where it wants to go, then come up with a plan to get there. Let’s call this “understanding.” Finally, a self-driving car needs be able to execute a plan based upon its understanding of both its goals and environment by being able to control its own movement.

In many ways, this last part is the simplest challenge when it comes to making self-driving cars a reality. More complicated–and, importantly, much more expensive–is teaching a car not to just see, but to understand. Google’s driverless car uses upwards of $150,000 worth of equipment to see the road around it, including a $70,000 64-beam laser radar system. Anki’s solution is far simpler. “The track itself is the layer that bridges the physical and virtual worlds of Anki Drive,” says Sofman.