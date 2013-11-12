This Candy-Colored Cabinet Looks Good Enough To Eat

Typically, rainbows need a collision of water drops and sunlight at a precise geometry to exist. The magic happens when the light hits the droplets at an angle of 42 degrees –which is why you won’t see a rainbow at noon.

French-born, Tokyo-based designer Emmanuelle Moureaux’s work consistently gives Kermit something colorful to sing about, rendering all that science unnecessary. Her latest, the Mille-Feuille chest of drawers for German furniture maker Schönbuch, conjures ROYGBIV anywhere and at any time.

Inspired by the idea of colored sheets of paper thrown into the air–wheeling and dipping, then settling back on the ground in a random stack–Mille-Feuille (French for 1,000 sheets) comes in three sizes. Get the entire arc-en-ciel in a 21-layer cabinet, a green- and blue-hued cabinet of 12 layers, or an eight-layer nightstand model in yellow through pink. Each drawer consists of three stacks of color.





As sky-sweeping as its inspiration may be, the Mille-Feuille seems like a minor undertaking when compared with Moureaux’s usual large-scale installation work. Just last month she outfitted an entire Tokyo gallery ceiling with a floating gradient of color crafted from sheets and sheets of paper. And in March, to even more epic proportions, Moureaux created a building façade with stacks of vibrant hues jutting outward for the Tokyo Sugamo Shinkin Bank.

Find out about pricing and availability for the Mille-Feuille drawers through Schöenbuch.MR