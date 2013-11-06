Emoji Major No. 13: Your Emoji Life Coach

Had emoji been born in an English-speaking country, they might as well have been called shrinks. They’re the very definition of shrinky, from their literal stature to the representation of Jungian archetypes to their utter subjectivity based on personality. It’s almost too easy to id-ego-superego out emoji…





…or analyze a Freudian slip (drunk text) in the medium:





So, before the holidays arrive and your issues grow beyond the reach of small pictographs, welcome to the emoji shrink shack!

This week I turn Emoji Major No. 13 into Emoji Maven No. 1, where cartoons of tiny bananas and I will attempt to answer questions submitted by our beloved (and lost and confused) readers.

Because advice is always better when it’s adorable?

No but really, why not do advice in emoji? I figured it would approximate the way we often receive advice in real life: We tend to think it’s something totally cryptic or abstract, when in fact it’s simple and straightforward.

For example, it took me until last year to figure out that “You can’t have your cake and eat it too” just meant “You can’t have things both ways when those ways are mutually exclusive.” That’s a lot like reading emoji. If you don’t have the reference in your head or you read too deep, you end up either mired in the literal or mining for metaphorical significance.