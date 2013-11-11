Rockstar Graphic Designers Critique Lady Gaga’s ARTPOP Album Cover

By now, the release date of Lady Gaga’s new album ARTPOP, you might already be sick of the cover image, designed by artist Jeff Koons. There it is, on billboards, in magazines, and on every website ever.

Or maybe you can’t get enough of the Koons sculpture of the naked Mother Monster: clutching her breasts, legs splayed around a blue gazing ball, Botticelli’s “Venus” collaged into the background, blatantly equating that ancient sex goddess with this modern one (and that ancient master artist with Koons).

Says Gaga of her partnership with Koons, “We bring ARTculture into POP in a reverse Warholian expedition.” In her ARTPOP single “Applause,” Gaga sings, “One second I’m a Koons, then suddenly the Koons is me.” Did the pair succeed in their pop-ifying of high art? Do they share a real artistic genius, or merely a gift for self-merchandising? Co.Design turned to designers of classic album covers for their expert opinions on the Gaga-Koons collaboration.

The inimitable Stefan Sagmeister has created album covers for the Talking Heads, Brian Eno, and The Rolling Stones, and was a frequent artistic collaborator with Lou Reed. Nate Duval, master of band posters, has a client list that includes Wilco, Spoon, The Flight of the Conchords and Explosions in the Sky. Paula Scher has won four Grammys for her record designs, which include Boston's self-titled debut (you know the one).





Co.Design: Do you think this Gaga and Koons collaboration is successful in its attempt to merge high art with pop culture? How might you have designed it differently?

Stefan Sagmeister: I am intrigued by the visual of the Lady herself. It is iconic and a good departure from past Gaga incarnations. Love the blue ball and hate the type. This would have been so much stronger without any typography.