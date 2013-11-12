How Airbnb’s New App Embraces iOS 7

Today, Airbnb releases updated apps for iOS and Android devices. Both have been streamlined to make the app more independent of a laptop. The apps actually recognize your login, and customize the experience to guest or host, depending on your habits. By as simple a trick as funneling you into the guest or host area of the app, Airbnb has built two apps, hidden in one.

But the iOS 7 version is of particular note. In the works since July, it features full-bleed photography, artful transparency, and even parallax (that trick where images and text move naturally on screen as you tilt it). In an app market full of every aesthetic UI designers can imagine, Airbnb feels completely native on iOS 7, as if it’s an extension of the platform itself. The result is an app that, beyond its streamlined convenience for hosts especially, feels like it was crafted by a team at Apple rather than a third party squeezing its way onto the platform.





“Part of our decision was to say, we’re not going to be the first to market with an iOS 7 app. Our goal is to be the first fantastic iOS 7 app, to give you a feeling of iOS 7 without clubbing you over head with it,” explains Justin Santamaria, Mobile Product Lead. “We were like, let’s take that message that iOS 7 is trying to bring and put our slant on it. Let’s elevate it.”

It’s hard to see the update as anything but the feeling of now.

Talking to Santamaria along with Airbnb’s UI Design Manager Steph Bain, the words I hear over and over are “story” and “personalization.” Each listing is meant to be a unique experience–distinguished by photography and narrative–but unified via interface. Such an idea might sound cliche, but iOS 7’s very platform is built to personalize through photography–think about the way transparent menus turn a picture of a pet on your launch screen into a bokeh-infused background, making a generic interface part of your very personal device.

Airbnb works similarly. When you click into any listing, the colors of the top photo–be it a bright red trailer or a beige loft–bleed down into the listing description, serving as a backdrop to the text. It’s an almost subconsciously distinctive effect.

“Every listing is unique,” Santamaria explains. “We want to be able to celebrate that, not sanitize that.”

Additionally, you’ll note that photo slide shows aren’t just photos–they’re being post-processed with a bit of shadow and glare. The effect is far too subtle to verge on skeuomorphism; rather, it’s just enough to add a bit of comforting texture to what could otherwise be a cold digital app (imagine titrating Instagram down to a subsconscious cue–that’s the level of soft touch that Airbnb’s team is working at here).