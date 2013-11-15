How Flipboard Keeps You Glued To The Page

Several years ago, Flipboard CEO Mike McCue was searching for the company’s soul. He and cofounder Evan Doll had been playing with the idea of a magazine app for the age of the iPad, but they hadn’t yet stumbled on the concept of making it personalized and social. The pair wasn’t even set on the service’s name, which they considered calling Gravity. But by then, the company’s small team had started experimenting with promising app designs, inspired by the split-flap displays common in train stations.

“We had this idea of having these tiles flip down and later we had the usual page turns,” McCue recalls. But, he remembers, “none of it was working.” That is, until the company’s first hire Gene Tsai showed him a novel mock-up. “He basically took the vertical flip that happens on train boards and set it up horizontally, so you could have it track your finger,” McCue says. “The second I tried it I was like, ‘Oh my god! That’s it! That’s it!'”





Today, Flipboard’s refined flip gesture is the heart of the company’s popular app–and it has remained so for release after release, even with this week’s launch of its new shopping experience.

Just as Tweetie’s pull-to-refresh and Mailbox’s clever swipe interaction designs set the apps apart in a crowded marketplace, Flipboard’s satisfying flip interaction–with its fluid animation, smooth page turning and snappy landing–is one reason the service has grown to more than 90 million users. It demonstrates how crucial good design is to an app’s success–arguably on par with its business model and the service it actually provides. “It’s the one iconic gesture that makes Flipboard Flipboard,” McCue says. “We are constantly, constantly optimizing it. It’s a huge area of investment for us.”

We are constantly optimizing it. It’s a huge area of investment.

That Flipboard still tasks its engineers and designers with polishing and evolving the flip is surprising. The company has already invested years in the project, making the interaction work across iPads and iPhones and Android devices. But when the team first showed the concept to its engineers, the reaction was unanimous. “They were like, ‘You’re insane; that’s simply not going to work,'” McCue recalls. To the developers, the thought of coding such a complex gesture was a non-starter, especially considering the inevitable performance issues the team would face on early generation tablets.

But to McCue, the challenge was a sign that the startup might be onto something: If the Flipboard team could pull off what others couldn’t, then maybe that would be enough to set the service apart. “That effect, there’s no operating system support for it–it’s incredibly hard to do,” McCue says. “We had to take these snapshots of the next page and of the previous page; blend them together; and do all this transformation [work] which means we had to load each of the pages and keep them in memory. That’s very challenging to do on these smaller devices, and it’s why you haven’t seen a lot of people replicate it.”

McCue and Doll were not only convinced that the flip design was the most elegant way to navigate their app–it was also the smartest. They knew they wanted to create a metaphor for turning the pages of a print magazine, but in early designs, McCue says, they created a “more skeuomorphic, page-curling flip.”