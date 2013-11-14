How To Create The Next Jonathan Ive

Apple’s Senior Vice President of Design Jony Ive is simultaneously the most famous and most enigmatic industrial designer on the planet. Quiet, soft-spoken, and self-deprecating, Ive has still managed to democratize high design, bringing the beauty, simplicity, and purity of uncompromised design principles to the lives of hundreds of millions of people across this planet.

If Apple’s success has proven anything, it’s that many designers can become the next Jony Ive.

Yet according to Leander Kahney, author of the book Jony Ive: The Genius Behind Apple’s Greatest Products, Ive is not so different from many designers. “There are a lot of potential Jony Ives out there,” says Kahney, “But none of them have access to the sort of resources that Ive has, or have found an advocate for their talents like Steve Jobs.” If Apple’s success has proven anything, it’s that many designers can become the next Jony Ive, if their companies become their dream enablers. And the companies that do so may become the next Apple.

What’s it like to be a designer at Apple? “The designers at Apple have the best jobs on the planet,” asserts Kahney, who conducted dozens of interviews with friends and colleagues of Ive to put together his book, the most thorough biography yet of Apple’s secretive design genius. “Inside Apple, everyone defers to the design studio. They’re called the idea team, and you can’t say no to them. And Jony Ive leads not because he’s the most forceful personality, but because the team respects him as its most talented member.”

The designers at Apple have the best jobs on the planet.

Working within Apple’s Design Studio is almost a rockstar job. The 17 designers who work for Ive are a disparate bunch, coming from backgrounds designing cars, shoes, and even wetsuits. Independently recruited by Ive, they work with complete freedom, and are rewarded with huge salaries and generous stock options. Designers come into work late, rarely work weekends, and get plenty of time off, including a team ski trip in which the entire design team is flown by helicopter into British Columbia to a remote mountain location for snowboarding.

It wasn’t always this way. When Steve Jobs came back to Apple in 1997, says Kahney, the designers at Apple, including Ive had no power: design was driven by engineering and marketing teams, who would cook up long lists of features they thought their customers needed, then give it to Ive and his colleagues for a skin job. “It was the worst possible work flow,” Kahney tells Co.Design. “Apple was creating nothing but middling products that had been designed by committee in the worst possible way.”