How To Use Connectivity To Drive Product Innovation

In the world of product innovation, the buzzword of the day is “connected.” But there’s one place where products have yet to realize the full potential of connectivity: the home. We’re not talking about consumer electronics like phones, computers, tablets, and video games. We’re talking about the humble appliances that make our lives easier and our homes more comfortable, like coffee makers, toasters, and space heaters.

While the multitasking and connected smartphone has gained acceptance even with technology laggards, our toasters still just make toast. Manufacturers may promote a plethora of add-on features–ovens with intricate programs or blenders with an insane number of speed settings–but most of these feel like gimmicks. Consumers are experts at sniffing out real value and in order for products to breakthrough using connectivity, these additional features need to mean something.

There are a few notable examples that avoid this trap: Withings and Nest have both created promising early adopter markets for their connected scales and thermostats. And there are some niche products like the Brewbot, which is an iPhone controlled home beer-brewing device. But there have been many more that simply haven’t gained traction. How long have we been hearing about the refrigerator that orders groceries? The potential of connected appliances to both consumers and business is huge: Organizations create the opportunity for deeper relationships with customers and more profitable business models than when selling hardware alone. And consumers like connectivity, when done well, because it can deliver more meaningful and useful experiences. In order to win in the connected market, however, companies must shift the way they inherently think about their products. The key? Focus on the essence of what a product delivers–as opposed to the mere function it serves–and then use the power of connectivity to enhance that value. Here are five keys to using connectivity in product design in order to create real value for consumers–and a win in the market. Don’t Make Everything

Co-opting the screen on a smartphone or a tablet means that you don’t have the cost of producing a high-quality display screen. Instead, focus on delivering your product’s ultimate value. The Withings baby monitor, for example, offers just a base while tapping into a user’s existing smartphone or tablet to view the video of their child. Gone is the grainy image typical of video baby monitors replaced by the rich image of a high-resolution smartphone screen. Tapping into Wi-Fi networks extends the coverage of the monitor from the traditional home-bound version, thus allowing parents to connect anywhere. Include Remote Operation Remote controls aren’t new, but a remote control that can be utilized anywhere you have a smartphone is. Take the Samsung SmartHome WiFi Washer and Dryer. It allows you to control your dryer from your phone. The real value: a notification that lets you know when your wash cycle is over (no more forgotten loads of laundry discovered two days later) and a de-wrinkle cycle for the dryer. Imagine stepping out of the shower, hitting the de-wrinkle cycle on your phone, and by the time you get downstairs, your clothes are ready to go. Provide Useful Information, Not Just Data

When you step onto the Fitbit Aria scale, you don’t just get your weight for that day, you also see how your weight is trending over time on your phone or tablet. Since bodies don’t react linearly to food and exercise, causing weights to fluctuate, this function keeps you on point by showing true weight loss, rather than a daily number on the scale. The product converts little bits of data to much more useful information. Create a Community

