The Smart Design Idea Behind Coin, The Digital Credit Card That Could Replace Wallets

By now, you’ve probably heard of the stealth project called Coin. It’s essentially a smart credit card that, with the push of a button, allows you to cycle through your Visa, Mastercard, or Amex–up to eight cards stored digitally that might otherwise make a hefty wallet. Say what you will about Coin as a solution for the Silicon Valley 1%; its interaction design is incredible, starting with the Coin card itself: It literally morphs into your card of choice via its proprietary magnetic strip. And so as techie-futuristic as it might seem, Coin can be swiped by any standard credit card machine in existence. (That is, so long as it supports magnetic strips, which have become less common in areas like Europe.)

But when news of the project broke recently, it appeared Coin had a severe catch: While its own battery lasted a whopping two years, the hardware required a smartphone, connected via Bluetooth, to stay active and authorize payments. So if you lost your phone or even if it just went dead, Coin could become useless in as few as 10 minutes, putting its users in serious trouble. Talking to Coin’s Creative Director Patrick Evans–the same esteemed designer behind HotelTonight–we learned that this bleak future isn’t quite the case, not unless you want it to be. Because of the software end of the product, Coin can be anything from a stupid-simple credit card to what may be one of the most secure payment platforms of all time. That decision will be on the user’s end. “We’re building Coin so it can be used as a standalone device,” Evans confirms to Co.Design. “Not everyone has their phone with them all the time. And for someone like myself, my phone dies constantly, I would do something that better suits the way my life runs.”

“[But] if you’d prefer your card shuts off when it’s away from your phone, we want to provide that option for you. We want to make sure you have the power to control how that works.” Coin’s intricate software component will ultimately define the experience.

