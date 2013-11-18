100 Years Of Rock Music In Less Than A Minute

Keeping up with the endless spawning of new sub-and sub-sub-genres of music can be hard. Just when you catch up with seapunk and witch house, they’re not cool anymore. Everyone’s already moved on to Nintendocore.

To help you brush up on how rock music evolved into the many-tentacled beast that it is today, designer Brittany Klontz created an interactive infographic for ConcertHotels.com that maps 100 years of genres in less than a minute. It not only provides the names and birth dates of each style, but also offers sample songs allowing you to finally know what skiffle sounds like.

“When you think about it, it’s pretty incredible what’s happened with music in just the past 50 years and how genres like ‘German Electronic Metal’ and ‘Ska Punk’ have developed from common roots,” Klontz tells Co.Design. “To truly acknowledge the influence of each genre, we felt the need to tell the story not just graphically, but also musically.”

We initially wanted to display all of these genres on a single page, but quickly found that there was just too much info.

Starting with rock’s pre-1900s roots–hymns, gospel, and even Hawaiian Folk–the visualization’s clickable genres turn this musical family tree into an addictive game. Next it’s the jazz and boogie-woogie of the 1910s followed by the rhythm and blues of the 1940s. Musical inbreeding got complicated in the ’60s, when, to the horror of suburban parents everywhere, experimental new styles like surf, psychedelic, krautrock, space rock, and heavy metal started cropping up. And things would only get weirder in decades to come, with the advent of cowpunk (demonstrated with a ditty by the Meat Puppets); rapcore (think Beastie Boys Licensed to Ill); and industrial (if you haven’t listened to Throbbing Gristle yet, it’s never too late to start!)

“The influence of music isn’t a perfect science, as each genre subtly affects every other one,” Klontz says. “However, to create a clear framework for design, we worked hard to pinpoint specific years when each genre began to take shape, using key albums or singles.”

Color-coded arrows show which styles gave birth to which. For example, progressive rock, like Yes, more or less spawned symphonic rock, like Genesis, which, sadly, got together with heavy metal to sire symphonic metal, like Nightwish. Sometimes beautiful parents make ugly children.

