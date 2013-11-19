6 Buildings That Look Like Vaginas

Zaha Hadid sent shockwaves over the Internet yesterday when she released her design for Qatar’s new World Cup Stadium. Headlines that sounded like a chorus of giggling Beavis and Butt-Heads all agreed: Qatar’s World Cup 2022 Stadium Looks Like A Vagina.

AECOM, a firm Hadid is partnering with on the project, reportedly said that the stadium was inspired by “the dhow boat that carried generations of local fishermen and pearl divers.” They insist its resemblance to genitalia was accidental, but what if it wasn’t? SO THE HELL WHAT? The world’s phallic versus vaginal building ratio could use some balancing out. Practically every city is a ragingly Freudian cluster of glass, concrete, and stone cock. (Fun fact: There are so many phallic buildings that, in 2003, Cabinet Magazine launched a Most Phallic Building Contest. After writer Jonathan Ames claimed that Brooklyn’s Williamsburg Bank Building was the world’s most phallic, defensive readers attacked him, claiming that their city’s dick-like building was the most dick-like in the land. The score was settled by voting, and Michigan’s Ypsilanti Water Tower, AKA the Brick Dick, emerged as the proud winner.)





So what of more feminine architecture? If Hadid’s flowery stadium is indeed built, it will boost the world’s small cadre of vulvar buildings:

1. Chicago’s Crain Communications Building





Popularly referred to as “The Vagina Building,” the apocryphal story goes that this vertically slitted structure was designed by a woman to intentionally fight skyscrapers’ phallocentrism. The actual architect, Sheldon Schlegman of A. Epstien and Sons, is a man. A flustered rep of the firm told Chicago’s 606 Magazine that designers “never had that thought in mind. It was never their intention. I assure you, absolutely not.” But the name stuck.