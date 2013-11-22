From The Sopranos’s Logo Designer, A Brilliant Brand ID That Morphs Over Time

Mesosphere is a San Francisco startup that’s developing software to make cloud systems more accessible. Sound familiar? Of course it does. Because however great their technology may be, to most of us, cloud technology startups are as indistinguishable as the clouds themselves.

Editor’s Note 12/31/13 Happy (almost) New Year! We’re saying good-bye to 2013 by revisiting some of our favorite stories of the year. Enjoy.

And branding is doing the space no favors, according to Brett Wickens, Partner and identity design specialist at Ammunition. He would know. Wickens most famously designed the Sopranos logo for HBO, capturing all the wickedly enticing appeal of mafia in a few letters.

“The [cloud service] landscape is pretty full of obvious manifestations of nouns or categories of operation,” Wickens tells Co.Design. “There are a lot of clouds. There are a lot of building blocks. There are a few cartoon animals.”

In other words, there are a lot of clichés. Wickens (and his team) wanted to capture the idea of interconnected networks while paying homage to the mesosphere itself, what he describes as a “mysterious place” in our outer atmosphere, hiding between our planes and spacecraft. And, of course, there was the actual lettering in the word “mesosphere” itself to consider–which led to an interesting discovery.

“In lowercase, the top of every letter in mesosphere is curved. It’s really unusual to have a word where that occurs,” Wickens tells Co.Design. In response, they chose a rounded font to highlight that quirk of lettering–a modified version of a font named Brown–to echo the curves of the mesosphere itself.





But atop that lettering lives, not a static image, but an animated network of curvy nodes that tug, color shift, and generally evolve over time. That network is actually a monogrammed M that, rather than being drawn or animated, has been birthed in code. So instead of penning sketch after sketch–which is typical in 2-D logo design–the team built an app in the open source platform Processing that allowed them to tweak a few variables.

“Processing is basically a new art tool,” Wickens tells Co.Design. “[But] harnessing it–it’s kind of like a wild animal. You can just let it run around and not be able to capture anything useful.”