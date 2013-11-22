Stunning Light Cube Justifies The Existence Of Dubstep

We know how comments work. So let us begin this story by admitting–warning even–that there be dubstep ahead. But friends, compatriots, like-minded design nerds, I promise it’s worth it.

This is Tesseract, a globetrotting light sculpture created by the photon gods at 1024 architecture. Visitors are encouraged to walk straight into the center of the structure–which is shaped like a tesseract, or a cube within a cube–where spotlights surrounded them to “evoke a future world,” according to the designers.

“We simply want the audience to feel like being in a kinetic, dynamic space, that is fully ‘audio-reactive,’” 1024 partner Francois Wunsche tells Co.Design about the sculpture and the music that they created to go along with it. “We want the audience to actually experience space, to feel its geometrical characteristics.”

The effect seems unbelievable, even through a computer screen. It’s so incredible that you may forget, just for a moment, that you’re actually listening to dubstep.

[Hat tip: Creative Applications]MW