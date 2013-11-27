Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Floats, Rockettes, Al Roker: Bah, who cares? We watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the giant balloons. In 1927, puppeteer Tony Sarg inflated a rubber Felix the Cat to replace the live lions and bears Macy’s had previously set loose on the streets of New York. Almost a century later, pop culture’s finest still take to the skies every Thanksgiving morning, wowing children across the nation. Get into the holiday spirit with our interactive chart tracking the debut of each new pop culture balloon.